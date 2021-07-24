Temps will remain well above average heading into hottest time of year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is our hottest time of year, but what we’re seeing with our temperatures go above and beyond the averages.

While we’ve had some cloud cover along with showers and storms this morning in parts of central and eastern KELOLAND, it was another hot afternoon with highs in the 90s. The 90s and lower 100s will continue through the end of the month.

Here’s a look at the summer months and their average high temperatures for the first half of the month and the second half.

We’re in the middle of our hottest time of year, as the average high since 1990 in Sioux Falls is 84.3.

It slowly falls off going through August.

Our numbers next week will easily be close to ten degrees above our averages, we’ll even watch for 100 degree temps. Which includes Sioux Falls. It may rival the 101 the city hit on June 5th this year.