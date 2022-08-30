SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer is in no hurry to end across KELOLAND when it comes to warm weather. It’s linked to the same pattern that has been responsible for the temperature trends most of the summer.

With only one day to go in the month, temperatures the past 30 days have clearly averaged above normal in much of western KELOLAND. Thankfully, the rainfall patterns have helped mitigate some of the effects of that heat. Much of Nebraska and Kansas have also had a hot August.

The past 90 days show a similar trend, with above-average temperatures from South Dakota all the way to Texas. Most of us would agree it has been a warmer than average summer.

The reason for warm weather past, present, and future is this large upper-level high-pressure ridge in the upper air pattern. This feature will continue to shuffle around the maps the next few days, leaving a footprint of hot and dry weather where it goes.

As the days grow shorter and we draw closer to the official start of autumn, this last hurrah of summer heat will eventually break down, but not anytime soon.