Temps will fall below zero for the next several days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With a fresh cover of snow in southeast KELOLAND, it will only be easier to get our temperatures to fall below zero for the next several days.

We paid a price for the relatively easy winter we’ve had so far as an intense band of snow fell overnight, giving parts of southeast KELOLAND a surprise of 2 to 4 inches of snow. The new snow will only help refrigerate the cold air that’s on the way for the weekend and next week. In fact, we’re talking at least 5 consecutive days with overnight lows falling below zero. We’ve seen that before in February.

The most consecutive day streak Sioux Falls has had since 1990 is 10, back in 2007. The first ten days of the month had below zero lows.

After that it tapers off to 6 and 5. We’ve had numerous occasions with 3 to 4 consecutive days.

In any typical February, the low temperature falls below zero on average about 6 times. We’ll easily have at least 5 of those over the next week.