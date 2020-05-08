Temps will be around 30 degrees the next several mornings

While we had warm days in April, a cold snap is now upon us. With freezing or frosty conditions expected for the next several mornings.

If you started your garden or put plants out around the house, pay attention to the overnight temperatures this weekend and into next week as lows will fall to the 20s and low 30s. The terms frost and freeze will be common during the weathercasts.

A frost is usually a short term event that can occur when the temperature dips to 36 to 32 degrees. A light frost can kill the top of the plant, but a heavy frost can kill the entire plant. It depends on how much water is in the atmosphere to form ice crystals on the plant.

A freeze is worse. This is when temperatures are below 32 degrees for several hours. This usually kills the entire plant.

For those of you with in-ground plants that are sensitive to the temperature, do what you can to cover them. Potted plants can be brought indoors, either the garage or the house and brought out the next day.

As I mentioned before, temperatures will be near 30 degrees for the next several mornings, so keep the plant covers handy.