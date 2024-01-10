SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With bitter cold in the forecast, temperatures are about to bottom out.

We’ve been advertising much colder air for this weekend, it’s just a matter of how cold we get.

The recent snow has helped set the stage for cold temperatures over the next several days. As of now, we’ve been forecasting temperatures to at least fall to the teens below zero, with the possibility of 20s below zero. There are numerous factors when it comes to bottoming out our overnight lows.

First and foremost is the fresh layer of snow that’s on the ground. Snow from either the next couple of days or what fell earlier in the week is sufficient.

Three other factors that affect our temperature are shown below.

The clear skies and light winds in the middle graphic shows how we can have our coldest temperatures as this allows the most heat to escape. The graphics on the left and right show how the maximum cooling cannot occur. Cloud cover, on the left, shows how it can trap the warmer temperatures allowing the warmer air to return to the surface. The graphic on the far right shows how wind plays a role to. Constant wind overnight allows mixing near the surface, not allowing warmer temperatures to escape.

For us to fall to the 20s below, we’ll need the light winds and clear skies. But, it looks like we’ll have strong winds to keep things mixed in the atmosphere. Unfortunately, the strong winds will bring down the wind chills to the dangerous level and that will be the story I do for tomorrow.