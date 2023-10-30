SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Record books will be watched before the kids head out trick or treating Tuesday evening.

The weekend brought in much colder temperatures and snow. While new snow will not be an issue for the kids heading out for candy on Halloween, the cold will be a concern.

But it shouldn’t be the coldest air we’ve had on Halloween. Here’s a look at the coldest highs on Halloween in KELOLAND.

Rapid City’s coldest is 16 degrees. Otherwise, our coldest Halloweens are in the 20s for highs. Still, some locations may crack the top five for coldest Halloweens this year. For that to happen, we’ll have to stay in the low to middle 30s, which is quite possible in eastern KELOLAND.

Coldest Halloween temperatures from previous years

By the time the kids are going from house to house asking for candy, wind chills will be in the teens. Unfortunately, many will have their costumes covered.

Temperatures will rebound later in the week as highs will be warmer this coming weekend as compared to the past weekend.