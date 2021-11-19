Temperatures will fall to cooler levels over weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the last several days, the only bit of consistency has been a lack of consistency… Especially on the thermometer.

It seems as though the weather can’t make up its mind lately. Over the last five days, we’ve seen highs start in the 30s, climb into the 70s, and fall back into the 30s… And we’ve been climbing up the hill again as we close the work and school week. If the trend I mentioned is any indication, we should get ready for another cool-down.

That’s exactly what we get as we head through the weekend. The first of two cold fronts will push through the area on Saturday, and while that brings a few showers our way, it doesn’t bring in the chillier air… Yet.

A secondary cold front that passes by Sunday is what opens the door for another cool down.

A ridge of high pressure comes along again by Tuesday, sending temperatures back up into the 40s, 50s, and even low 60s before being replaced by another upper-level trough and temperatures in the 30s by Thanksgiving.

Beyond the extended outlook, we’ll try to keep near to above average temperatures in place as we head toward the start of December. Remember, though, that average highs by this point are in the upper 30s.