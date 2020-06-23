Temperatures will climb back above average through Thursday

The last several days have been a nice change of pace from what was a very warm first half of June.

In the first 17 days, high temperatures were around 11 degrees above average, with only four of those days featuring a high below 85 degrees. Since the 18th, the script has flipped toward cooler temperatures. The warmest day out of the last five was Sunday, with a high of 83. Northwesterly flow aloft has been able to help usher in a cooler and drier air mass for much of KELOLAND, but the break will be short-lived.

An upper-level trough will slowly slide eastward, taking the pool of cooler than average temperatures with it. Temperatures, as a result, will climb back above average through Thursday.

While we do get a brief break on Friday with the passage of a cold front, the overall trend skews to the warmer side of the scale. A large ridge will allow southerly winds and a dome of warmer air to settle over the northern United States and send temperatures back into the upper 80s and low 90s as we close the month.

Along with bolstering the warmth, southerly winds will also help bring in some extra moisture. Not only will this help kick up the dew point, which will increase how uncomfortable it will feel outside, but it will also help increase our chances to see some pop-up showers and thunderstorms early next week.