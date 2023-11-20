SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We knew the warmth wouldn’t last forever. Just in time for Thanksgiving, much colder air is on the way as temperatures will fall below average.

I checked the high temperatures this month in Sioux Falls and found that 17 of the first 19 days have been above average, that’s 90% of the month. But by the end of the week, temperatures will be much colder with many of us falling to the 30s for highs.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Here’s the reason behind the colder air.

Low pressure will eventually move over Hudson Bay in Canada and supply a stream of cold air from Canada. The timing of the cold will be watched closely as it may arrive as we go through the day on Thanksgiving to allow for falling temperatures on Thanksgiving Day. The cold air should last through the holiday weekend.

These temperatures will easily help support snow, which may fall in western South Dakota Thursday. We’ll have to wait and see if anything develops for eastern KELOLAND.

But it does look like much colder air will be here for the holiday, so get those heavier coats, hats, and gloves ready for any plans you may have.