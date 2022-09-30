SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve enjoyed the warm and dry conditions as of late, but as we flip the calendar to October, be prepared for changes.

The first change is showing a connection to the tropics. Though a slight connection, it is there.

As Hurricane Ian moves back on shore over the Carolinas this weekend, it will continue to slow our weather down, meaning mostly dry and warm conditions will continue.

As the system moves back out to the ocean next week, it may actually be swallowed up by a Hudson Bay low out of Canada.

This in turn will help colder air pour into the upper plains and midwest. Eventually leading to much colder air in KELOLAND.

As with anything in weather, this is all a timing issue. I wouldn’t be surprised if we have a day with falling temperatures during the afternoon. With that in mind, this may end up bringing an end to the growing season for some, if we get a hard freeze late next week.

But, this won’t throw us into the fall chill for long, as warmer temperatures will quickly return behind the latest surge of cold air.