SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Winter has a firm grip of us in KELOLAND. It’s was another day with below average temperatures as highs only made the 20s in northeast KELOLAND with 30 degree weather elsewhere. While we’ve had some warm days, we’re still playing catch up. Here’s what I mean.

Here’s a look at the warmest temperatures so far this year.

Many have had highs in the 30s and 40s. Except Watertown’s 39 stands out. While this may seem normal, we’re starting to push it when it comes to certain bench mark temperatures.

Let’s start with reaching 50 degrees. These cities are still waiting for their first 50. The latest in Sioux Falls is April 6. While Aberdeen’s is April 9th, Watertown has waited as long as April 19th.

For those that haven’t hit 45 yet.

The latest in Aberdeen is April 7, April 8 for Watertown and April 5 for Huron. Of the cities listed, Watertown is the only city that hasn’t hit 40. The latest is March 28th. By the looks of the forecast, Watertown may not see 40 until April.

Don’t get me wrong. With as much snow we’ve had and continue to see on the ground, the slow melt has been ideal to keep flood concerns at bay.