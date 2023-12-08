SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some winter lovers around KELOLAND may not have liked the record-setting warmth Thursday, but there may have found a bit of good news for cold weather fans.

When creating a forecast, meteorologists tend to look at patterns. There is a pattern jumping out from December of 1998.

December of 1998 started with three days in the 60s. It cooled down closer to normal by the end of the week. But the middle of the month jumped back into the 50s. That’s when the temperatures took a big swing. It only took a week for the highs to drop into the single digits. It warmed back to the 40s and only three days later, it was the single digits again.

The second half of December of 1998 brought the snow. The last two weeks had above normal snowfall amounts. The temperature whiplash lasted into the first couple weeks of January. 1999 started off with above normal snowfall in January, mainly in the first two weeks.

This month may not have had temperatures at 60 the first three days but we had those warm temperatures the last couple of days. Even setting a few records around KELOLAND. We have a slight cool down to near normal this weekend, before warming back up by the end of next week.

This doesn’t mean that we will repeat this exact pattern, but it is something to watch.