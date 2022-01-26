Temperature swings close out January’s forecast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been mentioning temperature swings throughout the month of January, and with only a week left this week will show a big swing to end the month.

While the playground swings are usually dormant this time of year, it’s our temperature swings that haven’t been.

This graphic shows the ups and downs this month in Sioux Falls.

We start with the ups as one-day temperature swings have been at least 20 degrees 4 times. Our biggest swing ‘up’ was January 10 to 11 with an increase of 30 degrees.

But what goes up, must come down. The swing goes in the other direction too, with a temperature drop as much as 41 degrees from January 18 to 19.

With a high temperature of only 15 degrees on Tuesday, you can throw Wednesday and Tuesday in the ‘UPS’ category. As highs today were at least 20 degrees warmer.

Much colder air will be here as we start February, but February is a month for big swings. As the record low in February is 42 below and the record high for the month is 70. That’s over a 110-degree swing from the records. The biggest swing in any month.