SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Instead of fall-like weather, summer will make a grand return to the forecast the next few days.

As another surge of warm weather takes aim at KELOLAND, we looked at the record books and found some of the numbers are indeed in jeopardy.

Highs in the 80s for late September and early October are not out of the ordinary. On an average year, Sioux Falls will hit the 80s for highs twice. You may recall Sioux Falls saw several 80s last October. But this batch of early fall warmth will be even warmer.

Record highs are in the 90s the first few days of the month. In 1963, we hit 91 on October 1 and 94 on October 5.

The drought map from that year showed similarities, with intense drought in Louisiana and Texas at the start of fall. The upper air patterns looks similar as well.

The overnight lows are more susceptible to record levels. The current record is 64 on October 1 and 68 on October 2. Sioux Falls has never recorded a low of 70 or higher in October, but fell a degree short on October 8, 1905.

No matter what the numbers do in the coming days, it will not feel like autumn for several days as summer-like conditions return.