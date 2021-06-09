Taking a look back to our hottest starts to June

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is easily the hottest start to June over the past 31 years as Sioux Falls has had an average high in the low 90s.

Dry ground and sunshine again today in eastern KELOLAND and it’s another day with highs in the 90s. Many in KELOLAND have had the heat to start the month, and it continues for the second week.

In Sioux Falls, we’re off to our hottest start in June over the past 31 years. Here’s a look at the numbers since 1990.

Our high temperature averaged close to 93 degrees this year, about two degrees warmer than last year.

2017 averaged near 89, 2011 86 and about 85 and a half in 2006.

While Sioux Falls may ‘cool’ to the upper 80s Friday and Saturday. 90 degree weather will quickly return next week.

So far this year, Sioux Falls has had 8 days of 90 degree heat. That’s about half of what we average over the past 30 years.