Taking a look back at cool starts to August

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a cool start to the work week as temperatures will be in the 70s for highs in eastern KELOLAND today and Tuesday. But we’ve had cooler starts to the month of August.

As skies cleared last night and winds became light, we had areas in eastern KELOLAND fall to the 40s this morning. While it was a refreshing cool start to the week, we’ll soon heat up.

But speaking of cool weather, I checked when Sioux Falls had an average high temperature below 80 during the first week of the month. Here’s what I found.

It has happened 9 times over the past 30 years. The coolest year was in 1998 with an average high of 74.3 degrees. As a side note, it rained 5 of those 7 days for a total of a little more than 2 inches.

Parts of eastern and southeast KELOLAND may gladly exchange the warmer temperatures later this week for rain.

As temperatures return to the middle and upper 80s Thursday and Friday, it will save us from staying below 80 for the week.