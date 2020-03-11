Taking a look at why flooding concerns are lower at this point compared to last year

Compared to the last couple of years, this winter has been relatively kind to KELOLAND. This is especially the case when you look at what is…or is not…on the ground.

Last year’s combination of melting snow, warm late-month temperatures, and heavy rain created severe flooding conditions along the Big Sioux River at North Cliff Avenue. This time around, while minor flood stage is being achieved along the river, it’s far lower than last year.

What’s helping contribute to this? The lack of moisture on and in the ground. Going into last year’s flooding, we had eight inches of snowpack at Foss Field with a large surplus of ground moisture already in place. This year, we have no snowpack on the ground, and the last 30 days have been dry compared to our long-term average.

Warm days and cool nights have also helped the snow melt gradually, allowing local rivers to keep up with the extra water.

Going into the weekend, southern KELOLAND may see a little of that snow pack return with more snow possible next week.