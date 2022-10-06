SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winds of change brought in much cooler air today with afternoon temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Speaking of change, models continue to try to get a hold on the change of the season. Along with the change of the season, we all know snow can be on the table anytime now.

In fact, this is what the computer model was thinking yesterday for its long range outlook for snow. It paints much of the Rockies with snow later next week.

But, a short 12 hours later and the latest run of the same computer model suggests this will not be the case and it drops a lot of the snow well to our north into Canada.

If the newer run holds true and snow starts to fill in Canada, and it continues to fill in going forward, it’s just a matter of time before much colder air gets unleashed into the upper plains over the next couple of months. Just something worth watching.

In the meantime, we’ll watch our temperatures warm after this hit of cold air. Temperatures by Sunday and for next week will be well above average.

