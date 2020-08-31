Taking a look at what to expect for the month of September

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The last day of August will end up being the coolest day of the month for many in KELOLAND. That may be a sign as to what to expect in September.

Sunny skies this morning in KELOLAND and a cool afternoon with temperatures in the 70s. Speaking of cool, it was very cool or even cold for some in the Hills of western South Dakota as temperatures fell to the 30s early this morning.

Get used to ups and downs in the forecast as I think we’ll see a lot of that as we go through the month of September. A lot of that can be contributed to the dry ground in eastern KELOLAND as it’s not only easy to heat dry ground, but it’s also easier to cool it. And overnight cooling is something that will be watched closely, especially if our dry conditions continue and I think they will.

The dry ground will give us a better chance for an early frost, or even freeze. Don’t be too surprised if we do get temperatures to fall to the 20s sometime during the second half of the month.

Bottom line is, September will most likely be drier than average with big temperature swings as cold fronts from the north will bring in sharply cooler air as we go through the month.