SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even with a little rain today, it’s obvious the river levels in the Big Sioux are way below normal this spring, with little change in the near-term forecast.

In particular, the channel of water that wraps around the city into the falls is very low. In fact, the value today is listed at 30 cubic feet per second. That’s the lowest value for April 20th in the past 34 years of records on the gage at 57th and Western.

Now some of the water of course flows through the diversion channel. The total water flow coming through the Sioux Falls area is actually 455 cubic feet per second. That’s better, but still way below normal. Remember, the river usually peaks for the calendar year in April due to traditional snow runoff from the Brookings and Watertown areas. That didn’t happen this year and the river is now at a level normally observed in mid-August, not mid April.

A heavy downpour from a thunderstorm can change things for a short time, but it will take much more sustained moisture to see substantial rises in the river.