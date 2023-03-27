SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sooner or later, we know it will be here. I’m not talking about warm temperatures, this time I’m taking severe weather.

Hopefully, not to the extent of what we had last year when two derechos swept across KELOLAND. They packed over 100 mph winds and caused widespread damage twice last year. On May 12th and July 5th.

But to get people better prepared for such weather, the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls hosted an Integrated Warning Team Meeting.

Sort of a ‘workshop’ of sorts that brings in emergency management, government officials, schools, along with media and others.

While we can’t stop the weather, this meeting is proof that people are non-stop when it comes to better communication. And with better communication about severe weather, the better the odds of protecting people and property from the elements.

