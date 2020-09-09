Taking a look at Tuesday’s record-setting day

It’s been a cold start to the week as records fell left and right on Tuesday.

As clouds remain in southeast KELOLAND today, temperatures remained cold with highs in the lower 50s. It may end up being another day with near-record cold high temperatures in southeast KELOLAND.

Speaking of cold high temperatures, this map shows who tied or set a record for the coldest high-temperature yesterday.

As many locations stayed in the 40s, records were either tied or set for coldest high temperature on September 8.

Rapid City has had its ups and downs too. In fact, going from a record high of 104 on Saturday to a record low of 32 on Monday morning with snow. The two-day quick turn around from 100-degree heat to snow set a record. Oh, and 90s may return to Rapid City next week.

We’ll slowly get rid of the cold air starting tomorrow with temperatures returning to or above average for the weekend.

If you’re still looking for rain, Friday is the next chance we have.