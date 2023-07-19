SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday evening will be remembered for quite some time for people in central South Dakota, Pierre in particular.

Shortly after 6, severe storms with large hail moved through Pierre. You can see where the hail is in the storm as the radar shows it as a white area. Once the white color disappears, it’s an indication that the hail is falling out of the storm.

Mature thunderstorms have updrafts and downdrafts that carry hailstones up and down in the cloud. This allows the hail to collide with supercooled water droplets, which in turn makes the hail larger. Once the hail gets too large or the updraft isn’t strong enough, it falls to the ground.

Hail sizes in and around Pierre ranged anywhere from golf ball to a little larger than softball size hail, that’s the top end of this scale. Quarter-size hail and larger is considered severe.