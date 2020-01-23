Taking a look at the water equivalent in the snow pack

Over the next couple of days, we’ll have snow chances in KELOLAND. While the amounts will be light, we will have a couple of areas that can add an inch or two of new snow.

And that snow will just add to what we already have on the ground.

Snow amounts in KELOLAND are heaviest north of Interstate 90 in eastern South Dakota. This is where more than a foot is common.

That snow will eventually melt and with the saturated and frozen ground, expect flooding.

The amount of water in the snow varies from the highest being four to six inches for the areas highlighted in dark blue to two to four inches for those in light blue.

These amounts will have to be monitored as the spring melt occurs. A slow melt and little rainfall will be ideal for the spring.