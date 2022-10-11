SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With highs in the 80s the past couple of days let’s take a look at some of the warmest autumn seasons on record.

The autumn season starts in September and continues through the end of November. The average 24 hour temperature for autumn is 47.7. These go to the start of records in 1891 through 2021.

Here’s a look at our top ten warmest autumns.

The warmest autumn on average was 1963 with a temperature of 53.8.

In most recent memory, 2016 is the second warmest with an average temp of 53.5. Followed by 1922 with an average of 53. And so on down the list. September was well above average to start this autumn. October is starting above average as well.

There is a big cooldown on the way, we’ll see if the cooler temperatures last through the rest of autumn.

