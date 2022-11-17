SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thanksgiving week is a big travel week across KELOLAND and the United States. As we inch closer to Thanksgiving Day the trend is for warming temperatures, but is there anything else on the table?

After another hit of wind and cold today, things will calm down and we’ll slowly return closer to average for next week. A good way to put it is it shouldn’t be ‘as cold’. Once we get through the weekend, a lot of the computer models are showing a zonal pattern.

This means things are expected to move west to east across much of the United States. But, we’ve also noticed a couple of hiccups along the way.

That hiccup may happen around Thanksgiving Day as a piece of energy will ride the jet stream and for now, bring in a chance for light precipitation. Something worth watching.

Keep in mind, though we are expected warmer than average temperatures, by the time we get into Thanksgiving our average climate highs are around 40 degrees. When compared to a day like today, it will feel warm.

