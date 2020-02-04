Taking a look at the storms that have missed KELOLAND

Many of us are closely watching the paths of incoming moisture in the forecast and the impact it will have on flooding this spring. But what we sometimes forget are the storms that have missed KELOLAND, and that may offer a different perspective.

A classic example of that is showcased in the three day forecast as heavy rain and snow bypasses us to the south. There’s no doubt precipitation will be much above normal in these areas. We’ll put that into the miss category for us.

We also missed quite a bit of moisture to our south in January. I know that may seem hard to believe, but the trends in Kansas and Missouri have been significantly wetter the past 30 days. The Black Hills and western South Dakota have had the biggest impacts.

You’ll recall last year at this time, these systems were moving right across the upper Midwest and were busy laying the ground work for the flooding that would follow.

We will be carefully following these active storm tracks to our south and we go forward the next few weeks.