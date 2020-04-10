Taking a look at the projected weather for Easter

We all know the saying about how April showers bring May flowers, but a lot of those showers have been missing in action.

A majority of KELOLAND has been generally dry through the first week of April, with many locations currently sitting at under a half-inch of rain. While we have seen a few rounds of rainfall move through the area, they’ve been quick-hitting and lacking in substantial moisture. The pattern that was in place through March carried over into the first days of April in the form of zonal flow aloft.

In order to get a little more moisture in place, we need our winds aloft to come from a more southerly direction. Zonal flow, however, is mainly west to east in direction. In the short-term, we do get a little bit of assistance as a disturbance moves through the region. However, the mainly dry pattern returns by the beginning of next week, as northwesterly winds set up shop over KELOLAND.

As for that assistance I mentioned earlier, it may not be the April showers we want. With a cold air mass in place, we may be talking about snow along with that rain.