SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are two areas where KELOLAND receives most of its moisture from. This would be the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean.

As everyone knows, right now California is getting slammed by rain. There is a fine line between helpful amounts of rain and dangerous flood-causing rain.

With temperatures near or above freezing and uncertainties in the storm tracks we are keeping an eye on next week.

Some areas of KELOLAND could see precipitation as early as Monday. Wednesday and the second half of the week brings the better chance of precipitation. Whether this comes as rain or snow can still cause its own set of issues across the region.

The different models are showing an inch or two of precipitation.

We continue to watch storm tracks and amounts of precipitation as these systems come closer.