Taking a look at the next chance of rain for KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Look around Sioux Falls this week and the 2 inches of rain from last Friday has helped the grass green and garden plants thrive. But the maps show a much different picture for much of KELOLAND.

The 7 day precipitation map still shows only spots and streaks of meaningful rain across KELOLAND, with Sioux Falls being about the best spot in the entire region. It has been a summer of spotty rain, where only a few areas have been able to muster near average rainfall while battling intense rounds of heat.

While more clusters of rain will be around the next 24 hours, we do see better support for rain East River on Saturday. A developing warm front late Friday night and Saturday morning could be a trigger for areas of rain north of Sioux Falls. Then, the main trough in the afternoon should fire additional rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms across larger areas of the upper Midwest, including parts of KELOLAND.

So while this isn’t a drought buster scenario, these types of rain can make a big difference in localized spots that pick up over an inch in one shot. Stay tuned for more details in the days ahead.