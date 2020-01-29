Taking a look at the extreme temperature swings in the month of February

Much warmer air is on the way for the first weekend in February. It reminds me of some wild temperature swings we’ve had during the month.

While clouds will keep our temperatures stagnant over the next several days, we are expecting much warmer weather to arrive for the weekend.

It will be a weekend of melting snow and ice in eastern KELOLAND as widespread 30s, 40s, and even 50s have a chance to make it east river.

February is known for wild temperature swings. This is a list of record highs and record lows during the month. Many on this list have record highs in the 70s while the record lows fall in the 40s below zero.

While temperatures will fall by Tuesday of next week, we’re not expecting any bitter cold, yet. That may hold off until the second week of the month.

In the meantime, enjoy the February warmth when it arrives, because it most likely won’t last all month.