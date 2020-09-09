Taking a look at the earliest 32 degree mornings in KELOLAND

Rapid City saw two extremes over two days. From a record high of 104 on Saturday afternoon to a record low of 32 degrees on Monday morning. Monday’s 32 was the earliest date for a freezing temperature in Rapid City. It gets me thinking of cold air for other parts of KELOLAND.

It was a cold afternoon Tuesday with parts of KELOLAND in their top three for coldest afternoon highs. But if skies clear in the next couple of nights, we’ll have to watch for record cold.

I talked about the earliest 32 degree in Rapid City, this map shows us other earliest 32 degree mornings in KELOLAND.

It may come as a surprise to you, but the earliest 32 degree morning for many in KELOLAND has already passed. You can see on this map that many have recorded 32 degrees as early as September 3. Even earlier for Aberdeen and Watertown with it occurring in August.

While the Hills of western South Dakota dealt with heavy snow overnight and into the morning, periods of a cold rain fell for southern KELOLAND.

The cold isn’t here to stay, we’ll have slowly moderating temperatures as we go through the week.