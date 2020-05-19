Taking a look at the coolest and warmest months of May

While these cooler temperatures have been great for some outdoor activities, patience is beginning to wear thin as we wait for warmer weather.

The last two weeks of May, on average, feature temperatures in the low to mid 70s by day. Since May 15th, we’ve only seen the 70s once. Even if we include the first half of the month, we’ve had highs above 70 degrees just five times. Thankfully, we have time to rebound, but that made me wonder what kind of extremes have we seen on the thermometer?

I went into the archives to see what ended up being the coolest and warmest months of May. What I found was interesting on a couple of levels. Our coolest month on record occurred in 1935, with an average high of just 65.1 degrees. As for the warmest May, we only need to go back one more year. May of 1934 had an average high of 85 degrees and also featured the warmest May day on record: 104 degrees.

Like I said earlier, there’s still time to avoid 1935, and I think we’ll do that with room to spare. The final days of May, and meteorological spring for that matter, should more resemble what we usually see.

Though we will contend with rain and storm chances through the extended forecast, highs through the weekend and into Memorial Day will range near and even above average.