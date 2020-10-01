Taking a look at the coldest overnight lows so far this season

Usually, Sioux Falls and southeast KELOLAND have already had an overnight lows below 40 degrees, but that hasn’t been the case this year.

While we had cold temperatures at the beginning of the month, many in KELOLAND had highs well above average for much of the month. But the last day is bringing in some winds of change and much cooler air as we begin October.

Here’s a look at the coldest overnight lows so far this season.

While many in KELOLAND have already fallen below 40 degrees, that hasn’t happened in southeast KELOLAND.

As we cool to the 50s for highs over the next couple of days, overnight lows are expected to fall to the 30s. We could see the first frost of the season in southeast KELOLAND Friday morning.

It’s interesting to note that last year was the latest Sioux Falls went before having a low under 40 degrees, it didn’t happen until October 7th.