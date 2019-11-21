Taking a look at the average temps in November

It was nice to have while it was here, but we knew it wouldn’t last. By Thursday, temperatures will return below average in KELOLAND. Much like what we’ve had for much of the month.

While we had thick cloud cover in KELOLAND Wednesday, temperatures were still able to warm above average with numbers ranging from the 50s in southeast KELOLAND to the 40s in northern and western South Dakota. This is on a day when the average highs are near 40 degrees.

I did some research and math, and here’s what I’ve come up with.

In Sioux Falls, Wednesday marked the seventh consecutive day with high temperatures at or above average. It comes out to an average of nine degrees above average.

When I looked at the first 13 days of the month, Sioux Falls had only two days above average. And wouldn’t you know it, it average out to be 9 degrees below average. So so far, the month is averaging out to where it should be.

And yes, with the cold air a quick shot of light snow will be possible. But amounts will generally stay less than an inch, but pay attention to the weather conditions during the morning.

At least we’re not looking at prolonged cold. Temperatures will slowly warm above average just in time for the weekend.