Taking a look at the average amount of snowfall from today through April

Just like the forecast, snowfall varies across KELOLAND. As we head into the spring months, more and more moisture becomes available.

With cloudy skies, scattered flurries and light snow fell in KELOLAND. While the amounts have been light, there’s growing evidence that heavier snow will soon arrive.

Looking at the climate stats for the rest of February through April for average snow shows we typically have over a foot of snow yet to go. The heaviest falling in Rapid City with 21 inches.

Of course, every year is different and some may remember the heavy snows from last April. That’s when we had monthly totals of over 20 inches for Huron and Watertown.

We don’t need something like that again as we’re doing our best to keep spring flooding away.