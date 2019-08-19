Taking a look at some of the rain amounts across KELOLAND

Another round of storms moved through KELOLAND over the weekend. Severe weather and heavy rain was a part of it as we continue to add to our moisture amounts.

It was a calmer day Monday as the sun shone across much of KELOLAND. But more rain is in the forecast for tonight in southeast KELOLAND and we’ll continue to add to our rain amounts.

Here’s a look at some of the rain amounts in KELOLAND that are in their top five for wettest January through August.

Rapid City is at their wettest. Pierre, Huron, and Brookings are at their second wettest. Sioux Falls and Marshall are third. While Watertown and Worthington are at their fourth wettest.

And the rains continue in KELOLAND.

After Tuesday, it looks mainly quiet for the rest of the work week and weekend.