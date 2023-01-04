SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t finished yet. We could see another inch or two before the day is over.

Mitchell saw just over 17 inches of snow. This beat out the last record of 6 inches set in 1949. This also beat the highest one day snowfall record of 16 inches from 1907 and 1910. This system also broke the single day precipitation record of just under 3 quarters of an inch in 1949, with a little over an inch.

Sioux Falls even saw a single day record of seven and a half inches, the previous record was from 1897 with six inches.

If Sioux Falls can get to 15 inches of snow out of this storm, we could be in the top 10 snowiest systems.

Lake Andes saw 27 inches of snow in the past couple of days. Armour had 26 and a half inches of snow. Humboldt had 16. Tyndall was just under 13 inches. Yankton saw 9 and a half inches of snow.