Taking a look at snow depth after this most recent storm

Much of eastern KELOLAND had to deal with strong wind and blizzard conditions on Saturday. While winds will not be as strong as the weekend, they’ll start to increase this week.

Light winds greeted many in KELOLAND this morning, which was good because air temperatures fell to the single digits and teens below zero.

But as we warm the temperature over the next 24 hours, strong winds will be back. These winds will be able to pick up loose snow and blow it around, which will lead to reduced visibilities and travel problems.

Estimates are now for over a foot of snow on the ground in eastern South Dakota, mainly north of Interstate 90. So there’s plenty of snow on the ground for winds to work with.

I don’t expect us to have a repeat of what we had on Saturday, because our winds will not be that strong, but areas of blowing and drifting will still be possible.