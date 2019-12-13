Taking a look at snow amounts across KELOLAND

This field of snow in Sioux Falls is just an example of the city receiving more than double the amount of snow from this time last year. But for some, it’s a lot more.

The top number on this graphic is the snow so far this year. The bottom numbers is the snow amount through this time last year.

As you can see, the snow has been a lot heavier in central and northeast KELOLAND this year. In fact, with over two feet of snow in Aberdeen, it’s a foot and a half more than the amount from this time last year.

That’s the biggest difference of the cities on this map, but notice the heavy snow this year has set up from western South Dakota into central, north central, and northeast KELOLAND. This area is at least a foot more than what they had last year.

The amounts do taper off as you move away from that area. There’s even some that have not received as much as last year. They are Yankton, Watertown, and Mitchell.

While our more frequent hits of cold air may squeeze out light snow, I don’t foresee any big storm systems coming.