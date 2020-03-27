Many locations can handle the couple of hundredths to couple of tenths of an inch of rain we’ve had over the past couple of days. But with heavier rain on the way, it will be a different matter.
This is a look at the river levels in KELOLAND. The James River is already at moderate to major flood levels while the Big Sioux isn’t. We’ll see if this changes with the heavy rain in the forecast this weekend.
Keep in mind, we’re doing better than where we were at last year. It’s just a matter of spreading out the heavy rains.
After the rain on Saturday, we’ll start to see more sunshine which will help draw moisture out of the ground.
Taking a look at river levels in KELOLAND
