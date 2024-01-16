SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The cold arrived in KELOLAND this past weekend and along with it, we had to deal with blizzards and dangerously cold air. It was a three-day stretch that a lot of us will not soon forget.

Here’s a look at the coldest wind chills per day from this past weekend for Friday through Sunday.

Friday’s wind chills fell to the minus 20s and 30s in central to eastern KELOLAND while western South Dakota fell to the 50s below.

But Saturday proved to be the coldest for many. The coldest wind chills fell to the minus 40s, 50s, and even 60s as Buffalo fell to -64.

Aberdeen had a problem with the wind sensor, minus 35 was the coldest I could find but I have a feeling it was a lot colder.

Sunday was another day with widespread wind chills in the minus 40s and 50s.

Conditions have improved, but we’re watching the next round of cold for later this week. By Saturday morning, air temperatures will fall to the teens and possibly 20s below zero. Any amount of wind will bring the wind chills down at least to the minus 30s.

There is some relief on the way. Some would like to call it a January thaw, as temperatures are expected to return to the 30s and 40s next week.