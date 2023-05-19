SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tracking rainfall patterns in May is always important as it directly impacts the future of the growing season. And while the new numbers are encouraging, we still have a number of factors to watch.

First, the drought monitor this week shows a reduction in drought in South Dakota. A drop from 36% to 15% in a week is good news, with most of the improvement noted in northwest and southwest South Dakota.

The 30 day rainfall trend map also tells the story of drier conditions near Chamberlain, where the rainfall has been more spotty this spring after heavy winter snowfall.

The main channel of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will reopen next week as a southerly fetch of air brings a change into the weather late next week. This will bring better chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region toward the start of Memorial Day Weekend.

Warmer temperatures next week will also dry out the topsoil much faster again, so the rainfall chances will be important to watch.