Taking a look at rain totals over the weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Refreshingly cool weather feels pretty nice after a stretch of hot weather. But it won’t be long before the heat returns and the rainfall we had over the weekend evaporates away.

This map shows some of the rain totals over the weekend in KELOLAND.

You can see most of the numbers are under .25 inches. Sioux Falls had .07 inches at the airport, but parts of eastern Sioux Falls had .25 inches.

Both Lennox and Canton had a nice downpour Saturday night with amounts at or exceeding .50 inches.

Even areas just north and east of Aberdeen had welcome rainfall of a half inch in spots. But as a whole, this system wasn’t enough to stop the drought conditions from getting worse.

The raw data for Wednesday supports our forecast of 100s in parts of central and northeastern South Dakota. Drought years are notorious for 100s and we’ve seen plenty a few them already this year. The dew point number in green only in the 40s and 50s, which means the midweek heat will be a dry heat.

One piece of good news is that we are showing good signals of another cold front starting late Thursday into Friday which will knock down some of the heat once again in KELOLAND.