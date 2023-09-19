SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday was a typical summer day with dry conditions and highs in the 80s and 90s. While we’ll continue with above-average temperatures tomorrow, we’ll soon get rain to return to KELOLAND. And that rain is well needed.

This is a look at the precipitation numbers per season.

While all four cities were above average in the winter, it started to change in the spring. All but Rapid City had below-average precipitation.

While Aberdeen rebounded above average in the summer, Pierre and Sioux Falls remained below. Pierre and Sioux Falls will try to make up ground this fall.

This weekend will help as showers and storms are in the forecast for all of KELOLAND. But, periods of heavy rain will also come in which can cause some localized flooding. Something to watch for with any stronger storms.

Of course, the timing of the rain isn’t ideal, as high school football games may be disrupted, but the dry ground will sure welcome the rain.

