SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We monitor the weather in October closely, because it tends to repeat itself later in the year. Some of the weather folklore for October hints at that.

Here’s a look at some of the folklore for October and what it means going into winter and beyond.

While we’ve had light snow today in parts of KELOLAND, October has been warm, so does this mean January will be cold?

Here’s one that is true, so far. It states, “A Warm October, a cold February.”

With record heat yesterday, we’ve been well above average this month. By 5 to almost 8 degrees or more, but according to the folklore, we may pay the price with a cold February.

With our warm and dry October, this means it can be an early spring in KELOLAND. But we’ll still be looking for water in the spring.

We’ve had our mornings with frost and we all know about our wind over the past couple of days, so this is pointing to a mild January and February.

We know this has been a dry month. So according to this folklore, we may be in the clear of any blizzard in December because we didn’t get much rain this month.

Do I believe any of these sayings? Some I do, some I don’t. I’ll tell you my prediction for the winter during the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special next month.

