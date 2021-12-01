Taking a look at November precipitation numbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –We started the fall with above average rainfall. But as we went through November, Mother Nature put the brakes on the moisture.

December marks the start of meteorological winter. With the temperatures for the first of the month, it feels more like spring as record highs made their way across KELOLAND. Our recent dry ground is a reason behind such mild air.

This is a look at the 30 day precipitation compared to average. Notice the dry conditions not only in KELOLAND, but across much of the United States.

A closer look at KELOLAND shows the actual amount of moisture ranged from around a tenth of an inch in Yankton and Chamberlain to almost two-thirds of an inch in Sisseton. All these numbers are below average by as little as a tenth of an inch in Watertown to over an inch in Yankton and Worthington.

The dry ground is a great contributor to the mild temperatures as of late. Not only for today, but mild air will continue for many tomorrow. Even with the cooling that’s expected this weekend, many will remain above average.

We may not be done with record highs this month either, early indications are suggesting some of this heat returning for next weekend.