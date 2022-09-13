SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — September can feature some of the best weather of the year with these cool crisp mornings and warm afternoons. But it can also feature a return to severe weather.

Most people in Sioux Falls still vividly remember the tornadoes that struck on the night of September 10th, 2019. The pattern that year was certainly more active during the last part of the season, much the opposite of this year.

However, we can’t ignore some of the early signals of the weather pattern early next week, hinting toward some active weather somewhere in the plains. The biggest feature to watch is this large trough in the northern Rockies, much stronger than any of the systems we’ve seen since the big severe weather events that quit in early July.

If any decent amount of moisture can get drawn into the pattern from the Gulf of Mexico, it would not take much to bring severe weather to parts of the northern plains.

Remember, we typically expect an uptick in severe weather in the transition toward fall, so keep an eye on the forecast in the days to come. For KELOLAND Weather, I’m meteorologist Brian Karstens.