Taking a look at Monday’s severe weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While it was nice to get the rain, it’s the severe weather we could have done without. Unfortunately, large hail and strong winds made an appearance this morning in KELOLAND.

As a piece of energy in the atmosphere moved through southern KELOLAND this morning, strong to severe storms developed. These storms produced periods of heavy rain as well as strong gusty winds and large hail.

Here’s a look at who got what. Large hail fell in Rosebud this morning as well as Gregory. The report in Rosebud was for 3-inch hail, while Gregory had hail reports of 2 inches. As the storm moved east, Tyndall also had hail which ended up covering the ground

It was interesting to see how these actually held together this time, despite moving into drought stricken areas of the southeast.

More thunderstorms are in the forecast for later this week. Again, the rain is good, but it’s the severe weather we could do without.