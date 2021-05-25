Taking a look at Monday night rain numbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Every round of rain like the one last night is important this time of year, especially when you are still running drought deficits like many are in KELOLAND.

The heaviest rain clearly fell east of Sioux Falls, with around .90 inches in Worthington. Mitchell also had a good thunderstorm with close to a half inch. The Sioux Falls airport registered .17 inches.

A closer look shows both Rock County and western Nobles County in Minnesota with embedded totals over 1 inch. Lyon County, Iowa also had solid numbers over 1 invh in spots.

The rain wasn’t as heavy on the South Dakota side of the border, but Harrisburg did report close to .50 inches.

Remember, those showers and thunderstorm fell over an area still classified in moderate to severe drought. But hitting 1, 2, or 3 counties with good rain isn’t going to fix the wider problem just yet.

A nice, gentle, soaking rain would be helpful and some areas of KELOLAND will be getting just that starting tomorrow night into Thursday.